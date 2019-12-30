This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mandatory brown bin collections could be introduced under new waste strategy

The government will also examine expanding the range of items allowed in the green bin and banning bulky waste from landfill.

By Nicky Ryan Monday 30 Dec 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 12,216 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949785
Image: Shutterstock/Anze Furlan
Image: Shutterstock/Anze Furlan

MANDATORY BROWN BIN collections could be introduced as part of a suite of measures to tackle waste, the government has said.

The idea was floated today by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton as he announced public consultation on his Department’s new strategy to reduce the amount of waste produced by Irish households.

Some of the measures outlined – namely a ban on a range of single-use plastics such as plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks, and food containers, and placing a levy on tobacco companies to assist in the clean-up of cigarette butts – were previously committed to under a plan approved a EU level earlier this year.

In the addition to this, the government will examine expanding the range of items allowed in the green bin and banning bulky waste from landfill.

‘Poor practices in business’, resulting in high levels of recyclable material being sent to landfill, will be a major focus.

The proposed mandatory brown bin collections would aim to reduce the amount of food waste which ends up in landfill, something which contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. The contents of brown bins are instead used to produce compost.

In 2017, Burton’s predecessor, Denis Naughten, increased the availability of brown bin collections. 

All waste collectors were required to start rolling-out food and organic brown bins to all localities nationwide with a population greater than 500 people. The previous threshold where brown bins must be supplied was 1,500.

Brown bin collections are also frequently not available in apartment buildings.

In a statement today, Minister Bruton said:

We must radically change our wasteful use of precious resources which damages our climate and our environment and compromises our future. Key targets are plastic waste, food waste, single use habits (from fast fashion to plastic straws), poor waste separation and illegal dumping.

Related Reads

06.11.19 Coffee cups to be hit with levy of up to 25 cent under new plastic crackdown plans
01.11.19 Minister to set out the 'good from the bad' in how supermarkets tackle plastic waste
24.10.19 EU gives Ireland the green light to introduce microbead ban

“We need to act now and we have identified 75 measures which can be quickly implemented. These include: enforcing existing rules, encouraging audits and waste reduction targets, higher fees for difficult to recycle packaging and bringing commercial vehicle tyres into the successful tyre recycling scheme.”

The exact detail of what this will entail, such as measures to tackle fast fashion and an attempt to halve the amount of food waste, is yet to be ironed out as the government seeks input from interested parties on the proposals.

Alongside this public consultation, a new advisory group consisting of government officials and presentations from NGOs, industry, and regulators was also announced.

In March of this year, MEPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics.

The Single Use Plastics Directive set a 90% collection target for plastic bottles by 2029 and states that recycled materials should make up 25% of each plastic bottle by 2025. That’s to increase to 30% by 2030.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie