Quiz: How well do you know Bruce Springsteen?

Springsteen is a native of New Jersey, but where is his hometown? PA/PA Archive/PA Images Asbury Park Hackensack

Atlantic City Freehold

Which famous act inspired Springsteen to take up music at age 7? Manfred Rehm/DPA/PA Images The Doors PA/PA Archive/PA Images The Beatles

PA/PA Archive/PA Images Frank Sinatra USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images Elvis Presley

How did Springsteen acquire the nickname The Boss? Reinhard Kaufhold/DPA/PA Images He made it up himself He used to collect his band's nightly pay and distrubed it among them

He was bossy He was a fan of the Melissa McCarthy film of the same name

In 1984, Bruce's then-wife Julianne Phillips and then-wife-to-be Patti Scialfa both appeared in the music video for what single? YouTube/BruceSpringsteen Dancing in the Dark Born in the USA

Glory Days Cover Me

Bruce won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992. What movie did he write the song for? Shutterstock In the Name of the Father The Fugitive

Philadelphia Schindler's List

Springsteen has Irish ancestry through his paternal grandmother. What county does she come from? Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Offaly Westmeath

Donegal Waterford

When Bruce played Croke Park back in 2016, which Taoiseach was spotted giving it socks on his air guitar? Rollingnews.ie Enda Kenny Bertie Ahern

John Bruton Brian Cowen

When in Dublin, what pub is Springsteen known to frequent for a pint of Guinness? Mark Stedman The Gravediggers RollingNews.ie The Long Hall

Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie The Temple Bar Google Street View The Cabra House

Bruce's daughter Jessica is a champion in which sport? Shutterstock Swimming Showjumping

Sailing Skiing