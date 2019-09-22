This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know Bruce Springsteen?

A quiz, tougher than the rest…

By Adam Daly Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 9:00 PM
5 minutes ago 374 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4816175

bruce-springsteen-and-the-e-street-band-in-concert-milan Source: Alessandro Bosio/Zuma Press/PA Images

HE TURNS 70 tomorrow, so we wanted to test your knowledge of The Boss. 

Springsteen is a native of New Jersey, but where is his hometown?
PA/PA Archive/PA Images
Asbury Park
Hackensack

Atlantic City
Freehold
Which famous act inspired Springsteen to take up music at age 7?
Manfred Rehm/DPA/PA Images
The Doors
PA/PA Archive/PA Images
The Beatles

PA/PA Archive/PA Images
Frank Sinatra
USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images
Elvis Presley
How did Springsteen acquire the nickname The Boss?
Reinhard Kaufhold/DPA/PA Images
He made it up himself
He used to collect his band's nightly pay and distrubed it among them

He was bossy
He was a fan of the Melissa McCarthy film of the same name
In 1984, Bruce's then-wife Julianne Phillips and then-wife-to-be Patti Scialfa both appeared in the music video for what single?
YouTube/BruceSpringsteen
Dancing in the Dark
Born in the USA

Glory Days
Cover Me
Bruce won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992. What movie did he write the song for?
Shutterstock
In the Name of the Father
The Fugitive

Philadelphia
Schindler's List
Springsteen has Irish ancestry through his paternal grandmother. What county does she come from?
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Offaly
Westmeath

Donegal
Waterford
When Bruce played Croke Park back in 2016, which Taoiseach was spotted giving it socks on his air guitar?
Rollingnews.ie
Enda Kenny
Bertie Ahern

John Bruton
Brian Cowen
When in Dublin, what pub is Springsteen known to frequent for a pint of Guinness?
Mark Stedman
The Gravediggers
RollingNews.ie
The Long Hall

Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The Temple Bar
Google Street View
The Cabra House
Bruce's daughter Jessica is a champion in which sport?
Shutterstock
Swimming
Showjumping

Sailing
Skiing
Which US president once said he ran for office because he "couldn't be Bruce Springsteen"?
White House/ABACA/PA Images
Ronald Reagan
Olivier Douliery/DPA/PA Images
Barack Obama

CNP/SIPA USA/PA Images
Donald Trump
Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
George W Bush
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

