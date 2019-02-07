This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Queen director Bryan Singer's BAFTA nomination suspended over sexual assault allegations

The director has dismissed the fresh claims of sexual misconduct.

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 8:13 AM
14 minutes ago 1,324 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481045
Image: Ian West
Image: Ian West

THE BRITISH ACADEMY of Film and Television (BAFTA) has decided to suspend director Bryan Singer’s nomination for the film, Bohemian Rhapsody, over “recent very serious allegations”, of sexual abuse. 

A number of reports have come out in recent days, including allegations from some men who claim they were underage when Singer had sexual encounters with them. 

In a statement to AFP, Singer dismissed the claims, reported in The Atlantic last month, calling it a “homophobic smear piece” which was trying to capitalise on the success of Bohemian Rhapsody. 

The recent allegations follow reports from previous years. In 2017, Singer was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003. Two earlier cases, from 2014 and 1997 were dropped. 

In a statement, BAFTA said it “considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values”.

The organisation noted that Singer has denied the allegations, so the suspension of his nomination will remain in place until the outcome of the allegations is resolved. 

The film itself still remains nominated for Outstanding British Film, as do the other individuals nominated in connection to the film. 

BAFTA said it “believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment”, and will continue to collaborate with the industry to achieve this. 

Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, a film depicting the life of Queen singer Freddie Mercury, just two weeks before filming ended, due to unexplained absences. 

With reporting from AFP.

