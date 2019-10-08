This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Budget 2020: Here are the main points you need to know

How will today’s announcements affect you?

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 1:42 PM
5 minutes ago 1,864 Views 2 Comments
PASCHAL DONOHOE BEGAN his Budget as Finance Minister at 1pm this afternoon. 

“This is a Budget that has been developed in the shadow of Brexit,” he told the Dáil today. “The government is clear about the challenges posed by Brexit.”

So how will today’s announcements affect you? This piece will be updated as the Budget unfolds. 

We’re live blogging all the detail and reaction as it happens and here are the main points:

Brexit 

A much-flagged €1.2 billion Brexit fund – excluding EU funding – was announced today. 

If there is a no-deal Brexit, €650 million will be provided for agriculture, enterprise and tourism. 

€110 million will be provided through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which will support fish and beef industries after Brexit. 

Specifically, that’s €85 million for beef farmers and €14 million for fisheries. 

Donohoe said that €110 million will be provided to help “vulnerable but viable firms”

€40 million will be used to support the tourism sector in the event of a no-deal Brexit. 

Rainy Day Fund

The Rainy Day Fund proved a source of controversy ahead of the Budget. 

Today, Donohoe confirmed that €500 million will not be transferred to the fund this year, as the government prepares for Brexit. 

Donohoe called it an “appropriate response to the more challenging economic environment we may be facing”. 

Carbon tax

A much-expected increase in the carbon tax was announced today. The only thing that remained unclear was the size of the increase.

Donohoe announced an increase of €6 per tonne on petrol and diesel, which will come into effect at midnight. This brings the size of the carbon tax to €26

“This will not be easy for everyone,” he admitted, promising a package of funding to be targeted at the midlands. 

