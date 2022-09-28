Poll: Do you think Budget 2023 was fair?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE DUST IS beginning to settle on Budget 2023 and we’re all checking the impact it will have on our pockets.
The jury is out on what difference it will really make. Depending on where you stand, it’s either a giveaway Budget, one that will tackle the cost-of-living crisis, or one that will do little to change the big issues facing people in Ireland today.
You can catch up on everything you need to know about the Budget here.
This morning we’re asking: Do you think Budget 2023 was fair?
Poll Results:
