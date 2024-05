GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the death of a man in his eighties after his car went into the water at Buncrana Pier yesterday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the vehicle in the water at 7.30 am, it was recovered following a multi-agency recovery operation.

The man was discovered deceased inside the vehicle. His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is to take place.

A technical examination of the scene at Buncrana Pier was completed by forensic science investigators yesterday afternoon. All roads have now reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.

“Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am on Sunday morning is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.