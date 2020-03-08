Two men arrested following aggravated burglary in Leopardstown

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Leopardstown, which left several people injured.

Gardaí in Dundrum are investigating the burglary, which took place at an apartment yesterday afternoon.

Two men, both in their early 40s, entered the Leopardstown apartment. They were interrupted by the apartment’s seven residents, who heard them in the next room.

The residents together detained the men, sustaining injuries in the process.

As the two men were trying to flee the scene, gardaí arrived and arrested both men.

A hammer was among several items seized from the men, who were taken to Dundrum Garda station.

Several of the residents of the apartment had to receive medical attention for their injuries.