Gardaí investigating after aggravated burglary on the home of 80-year-old man in Coolock

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an 80-year-old man was involved in an altercation during an aggravated burglary at his home early this morning.

At about 4.40am, gardaí received a report that a number of males had forced themselves into a home in Dunree Park in Coolock, Dublin 5.

The men woke the homeowner – a man in his 80s – as they gained entry.

An altercation then ensued between the homeowner and the intruders. Following this, the male suspects fled the scene and entered a vehicle parked outside.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver estate style car, possibly a 2000s registered Renault Megane. The men exited Dunree Park in the car over a grass margin between Dunree Park and the Malahide Road and travelled for a short period outbound on the wrong side of the Malahide Road.

The man received medical treatment following the burglary. No items were taken during the course of this incident.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by gardaí and investigations are ongoing. Gardaí have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have any information on the silver estate car which is believed to have been involved in this incident.

Anyone who may have noticed any erratic driving or any other activity which drew their attention regarding this vehicle between 1am and 5am on Thursday 27 July in the Dunree Park, Tonlegee Road, Malahide Road, Edenmore, Donaghmede or Clarehall areas of Dublin is aked to contact gardaí

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.