Tuesday 30 November 2021
Four men arrested as gardaí respond to Kildare daytime burglary

The arrests are part of an ongoing operation targeting the gang who have committed several burglaries and robberies.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 2:30 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men in connection with a spate of alleged robberies and burglaries across County Kildare. 

The men, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested after gardaí responded to a burglary in the Newbridge area yesterday. They were detained at the scene by officers. 

 

A garda spokesperson said in a follow-up search operation investigators arrested two other suspects, two men in their 20s.

“The arrests are in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries in the Newbridge, Rathangan and Brownstown areas of Co. Kildare this month.

“All four men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations. Investigations are ongoing,” he said. 

Sources said that the men are suspected members of a burglary gang which gardaí have been monitoring for several weeks. 

Niall O'Connor
