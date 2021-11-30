Four men arrested as gardaí respond to Kildare daytime burglary

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men in connection with a spate of alleged robberies and burglaries across County Kildare.

The men, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested after gardaí responded to a burglary in the Newbridge area yesterday. They were detained at the scene by officers.

A garda spokesperson said in a follow-up search operation investigators arrested two other suspects, two men in their 20s.

“The arrests are in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries in the Newbridge, Rathangan and Brownstown areas of Co. Kildare this month.

“All four men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Sources said that the men are suspected members of a burglary gang which gardaí have been monitoring for several weeks.