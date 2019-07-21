'Major burst' leaves people without water in north Dublin

PROPERTIES ACROSS NORTH Dublin have been left with low water pressure after a “major burst” on a water main.

The burst happened on a 600mm diameter water main on the Drumcondra Road at about 7.30am today.

A spokesperson for Irish Water confirmed that the company is working with Dublin City Council to restore full water pressure.

The incident has left parts of the north inner city, Drumcondra, Fairview, Clontarf, Raheny, Whitehall, Artane, Cabra and Glasnevin with low water pressure.

Traffic management is in place, and crews are at the scene to repair the burst and restore full pressure as soon as possible.

The spokesperson said Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these works are under way, stating:

We are urging customers to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

They added that both the company and the council “wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works”.

More information and the latest updates can be read here or obtained by calling Irish Water on 1850 278 278.