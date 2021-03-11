#Open journalism No news is bad news

At least 27 people dead after bus filled with tourists plunges into Indonesia ravine

Rescuers worked through the night using cranes to pluck injured survivors from the wreckage.

By AFP Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 6:49 AM
Rescuers search for survivors and victims inside the wreckage of a bus that plunged into a ravine in Sumedang West Java, Indonesia
Image: BASARNAS via PA Images
A BUS CARRYING dozens of tourists has plunged down a steep ravine on Indonesia’s Java island, killing at least 27 people including junior high school students, authorities have said.

Rescuers worked through the night using cranes to pluck injured survivors from the wreckage after the fatal crash last night in West Java’s Sumedang district.

The bus carrying 66 passengers was travelling on a winding, poorly lit road when it plunged down the 20-metre ravine, authorities said.

The driver and teenage passengers were among the dead, while 39 survived the accident.

“The fatalities are a mix of children and adults,” Bandung rescue agency official Mamang Fatmono told AFP.

Authorities said they were probing the accident’s cause.

The bus was returning to the town of Subang from a religious pilgrimage site in West Java.

Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted. 

In late 2019, at least 35 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on the island of Sumatra.

© – AFP, 2021

