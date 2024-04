FROM THIS WEEK, Bus Éireann has removed the €10 charge to bring bikes, extra bags and prams on board bus routes in cities and towns, as well as other local and commuter routes.

The change has taken effect as of this week on all PSO routes. Up until now the fee was charged each way on a journey which meant the cost of bringing a bicycle on board was often more expensive than the ticket itself.

While the €10.00 transit charge has been removed, Bus Éireann said it will continue to stipulate that the carriage of bicycles, prams and pushchairs is subject to room on the bus.

The fee will remain in place on Expressway services.

The change comes after pressure from Labour leader and TD Ivana Bacik who engaged with Bus Éireann chief executive Stephen Kent on the matter.