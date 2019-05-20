Passengers back on board with Bus Éireann as company reports a profit for 2018

BUS ÉIREANN HAS returned to profit after making a loss of €6.8m in 2017, according to its 2018 annual report.

The company made an operating profit of €1.6 million and has announced further plans to expand its services following an increase in passenger numbers last year.

As well as the move from a loss to profit, the state-sponsored service also reduced its underlying deficit from €23.7 million to €6.7 million in the past 12 months.

In April, it announced a recruitment campaign to bring new drivers on board for a planned expansion of 102 new buses to its fleet.

With support from the National Transport Authority, the company has begun a €35 million investment in the business.

Aiden Murphy, chair of the Bus Éireann board attributed the positive results for 2018 to internal changes and a renewed focus.

“We have had a difficult couple of years but since 2017 we introduced one of the most ambitious business transformation programmes ever implemented by a state company.

“Since accepting the Labour Court recommendation in June 2017, and with the support of our staff, we have rebuilt our finances and refocused our efforts and resources on delivering excellent standards for our customers,” he said.

Passenger numbers on the Bus Éireann services have reached a 10 year high and a 6.3% year-on-year increase.

In 2018, it carried 83.6 million passengers compared to 78.6 million carried in 2017.

In the regional cities – Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford – the increase was higher again at 13.2% year-on-year.