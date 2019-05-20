This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Passengers back on board with Bus Éireann as company reports a profit for 2018

n 2018, it carried 83.6 million passengers – a marginal increase on the previous year.

By Conor McCrave Monday 20 May 2019, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,183 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4643081
Aiden Murphy (L) with Anne Graham, and Stephen Kent
Image: Leah Farrell
Aiden Murphy (L) with Anne Graham, and Stephen Kent
Aiden Murphy (L) with Anne Graham, and Stephen Kent
Image: Leah Farrell

BUS ÉIREANN HAS returned to profit after making a loss of €6.8m in 2017, according to its 2018 annual report. 

The company made an operating profit of €1.6 million and has announced further plans to expand its services following an increase in passenger numbers last year. 

As well as the move from a loss to profit, the state-sponsored service also reduced its underlying deficit from €23.7 million to €6.7 million in the past 12 months. 

In April, it announced a recruitment campaign to bring new drivers on board for a planned expansion of 102 new buses to its fleet.

With support from the National Transport Authority, the company has begun a €35 million investment in the business. 

Aiden Murphy, chair of the Bus Éireann board attributed the positive results for 2018 to internal changes and a renewed focus. 

“We have had a difficult couple of years but since 2017 we introduced one of the most ambitious business transformation programmes ever implemented by a state company.

“Since accepting the Labour Court recommendation in June 2017, and with the support of our staff, we have rebuilt our finances and refocused our efforts and resources on delivering excellent standards for our customers,” he said.

Passenger numbers on the Bus Éireann services have reached a 10 year high and a 6.3% year-on-year increase.  

In 2018, it carried 83.6 million passengers compared to 78.6 million carried in 2017. 

In the regional cities – Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford – the increase was higher again at 13.2% year-on-year. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie