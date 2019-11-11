This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State of emergency declared in Sydney over threat of 'catastrophic' bushfires

It is the first time the city has been placed at the top level of fire warning.

By AFP Monday 11 Nov 2019, 9:29 AM
22 minutes ago 1,443 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4886646
A firefighter watches the progress of bushfires in New South Wales
Image: AAP/PA Images
A firefighter watches the progress of bushfires in New South Wales
A firefighter watches the progress of bushfires in New South Wales
Image: AAP/PA Images

A STATE OF emergency has been declared in Sydney as Australia prepared for a fresh wave of devastating bushfires today.

For the first time, Australia’s largest city and the surrounding area faced the top level of fire warning with authorities warning lives and homes in the region will be “at risk”.

High temperatures and strong winds are expected to create tinderbox conditions tomorrow, which prompted New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare a seven-day state of emergency.

“Tomorrow is about protecting life, protecting property and ensuring everybody is safe as possible,” said Berejiklian.

Three people have died, thousands have been displaced and more than 150 homes have been destroyed by dozens of out-of-control blazes to the north of the state.

In the last few months, roughly 11,000 square kilometers – an area larger than Jamaica or Kosovo – has been scorched, according to the New South Wales fire service.

Conditions eased on Monday and some residents were able to return home, although a heavy haze lingered over many fire-hit regions.

More than 350 schools will now be closed tomorrow, while a broad fire ban has been put in place and the military is providing logistic support for firefighters.

“There is nothing built or designed to withstand… catastrophic” conditions, said Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the rural fire service for the state, which encompasses Sydney.

The Blue Mountains to Sydney’s west, the wine-producing Hunter Valley to the north as well as the Illawarra region to the city’s south are expected to be the hardest hit.

Months of drought have sapped moisture from the earth and vegetation across much of eastern Australia, creating dangerous conditions for the outbreak and spread of wildfires.

The severity of the fires so early in the season has sparked arguments about the threat from climate change and fresh criticism of the conservative government’s refusal to curb the use of fossil fuels.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, leader of the rural National Party in the governing coalition, drew ire for suggesting now was not the time to talk about the climate.

“We don’t need the ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital-cities greenies at this time, when (people) are trying to save their homes,” he said.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie