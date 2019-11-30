By-election results: Here is a list of all new the TDs elected so far

SINN FÉIN’S MARK Ward pulled off a surprise win this afternoon to claim the first by-election victory of the day in Dublin Mid-West.

He’ll be joined in the Dáil by Pádraig O’Sullivan after the Fianna Fáil candidate claimed victory in Cork North-Central this evening.

Malcolm Byrne claimed a second seat for FF in Wexford this evening.

Counting is continuing in Dublin Fingal.

Dublin Mid-West

Sinn Féin councillor Ward put in a strong showing in working class areas of north Clondalkin, and it was clear he was in a strong position to take a seat once the first ballot boxes opened.

It had been thought the seat would go to either Fine Gael candidate Emer Higgins or to former Green TD Paul Gogarty, who is now an independent councillor based in Lucan.

Arriving at the count centre party leader Mary Lou McDonald said the result was a welcome boost.

Sinn Féin suffered a poor performance in May’s local and European elections and speaking today she said she had “learned a million lessons since the summer”.

She said the result today demonstrated “in a way that was not predicted” by the media that Sinn Féin is an “alternative, progressive party”.

“We are the party that represents working people and families and today is a good day for us but we’re not complacent.”

Ward says his first vote in the Dáil will be a no-confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy ‘and his failed housing policy’ #dmw pic.twitter.com/G8Z0Mcl3Jr — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) November 30, 2019 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

Cork North-Central

Glanmire resident O’Sullivan, a serving councillor, had been ahead since the first count and was declared the winner shortly before 7pm at the count centre at Nemo Rangers.

Speaking to 96FM at the count centre earlier, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the likely result was a welcome one for the party and that the grassroots effort in the area had been a major factor.

“Padraig wouldn’t have been as well known in the city side of the constituency starting out here but by the time it was over they knew who he was and that’s down to the strength of the campaign on the ground.”

He described it as part of the recovery and “journey of renewal” of Fianna Fáil in recent years, after the party’s vote collapsed in 2011 in the wake of the economic crash.

While it appears a solid victory, Martin can’t be too surprised at the win – Cork North-Central is basically ‘Jack Lynch territory’.

To lose a seat held by Billy Kelleher for the party since 1997 would have been a major shock.

Wexford

Malcolm Byrne, another serving councillor, claimed the second seat for FF this evening as Fine Gael’s Verona Murphy was pushed into third place.

This article will be updated once we have a final result in the next constituency. You can keep track of everything as it happens in our liveblog here, and you’ll find all the results from each constituency here in our count centre.