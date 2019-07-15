Man arrested in connection with alleged intimidation of Criminal Assets Bureau officer

A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí investigating the alleged intimidation of a Criminal Assets Bureau officer in Co Wexford.

The man in his 50s was arrested this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged intimidation.

He is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

He can be detained there for up to 24 hours.

A garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and that “no further information is available at this time”.