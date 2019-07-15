This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 July, 2019
Man arrested in connection with alleged intimidation of Criminal Assets Bureau officer

The man in his 50s was arrested this morning in Co Wexford.

By Adam Daly Monday 15 Jul 2019, 11:41 AM
13 minutes ago 1,060 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4725100
File image
Image: Niall Carson/PA
File image
File image
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí investigating the alleged intimidation of a Criminal Assets Bureau officer in Co Wexford. 

The man in his 50s was arrested this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged intimidation.

He is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

He can be detained there for up to 24 hours.

A garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and that “no further information is available at this time”. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

