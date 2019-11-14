CAB seizes Rolex watches, cars, cash and drug paraphernalia in Longford gang crackdown

CAB HAS TODAY seized a significant number of vehicles, cash and drug paraphernalia during raids on a number of premises suspected of involvement in criminal activity.

CAB, assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (Western Region) and local officers conducted a search operation this morning.

The search was focussed on targeting the assets and activities of an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

A total of 21 searches were conducted across eight counties, Longford, Offaly, Laois Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin. Five homes and sixteen business premises were targeted.

A man in his 20s has been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

The following were seized:

191 Ford Focus

181 Ford Focus (2)

181 Ford Ranger

161 Ford Focus (2)

TuffMac car trailer

Car towing dolly

3 Rolex watches

Designer Handbags

18,600 Euros cash

Fake 20 euro notes

Financial documents

Computers and mobile phones

Drugs