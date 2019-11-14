This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
CAB seizes Rolex watches, cars, cash and drug paraphernalia in Longford gang crackdown

A man in his 20s was arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 12:52 PM
40 minutes ago 3,992 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891589
Seized Rolex.
Image: Garda Press
Seized Rolex.
Seized Rolex.
Image: Garda Press

CAB HAS TODAY seized a significant number of vehicles, cash and drug paraphernalia during raids on a number of premises suspected of involvement in criminal activity.

CAB, assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (Western Region) and local officers conducted a search operation this morning.

The search was focussed on targeting the assets and activities of an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

A total of 21 searches were conducted across eight counties, Longford, Offaly, Laois Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin. Five homes and sixteen business premises were targeted.

A man in his 20s has been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

The following were seized:

191 Ford Focus
181 Ford Focus (2)
181 Ford Ranger
161 Ford Focus (2)
TuffMac car trailer
Car towing dolly
3 Rolex watches
Designer Handbags
18,600 Euros cash
Fake 20 euro notes
Financial documents
Computers and mobile phones
Drugs 

