Range Rover and designer watches seized by CAB in Dublin and Meath

A RANGE ROVER and four designer watches were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) during searches in Dublin and Meath today.

CAB carried out search operations at five locations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region South, Dublin Metropolitan Region East and Meath Divisions this morning.

During the course of today’s operation, the following assets were seized: a 131 Range Rover, two Rolex watches, one Breitling watch and one Longines watch.

A number of files, documentation and hard drives were also seized.

Today’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the assets of “a significant organised crime group involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs nationwide”, a spokesperson said.

“The operation is a significant development in the ongoing proceeds of crime investigation,” they added.