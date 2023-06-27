Law for safe access zones around abortion providers to go before Cabinet today

CABINET IS TODAY expected to approve legislation to introduce “buffer zones” around healthcare services providing abortion services.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to seek approval for the Safe Access Zones Bill, as well as its introduction into the Oireachtas “as soon as possible”.

It’s expected that the legislation will start to pass through the Oireachtas before the summer recess.

The Bill will prohibit people from impeding access or trying to influence people’s decision in relation to pregnancy termination services within the “safe access zone” of healthcare premises.

A safe access zone is 100 metres from an entrance or exit to a premises where such services could be provided, such as GP Practices, Maternity Hospital, or Family Planning Clinics.

The Bill also preserves the right to protest on abortion outside of this 100 metre zone.

Penalties for offences will be on an escalating basis, with the harshest penalties to apply for repeat offences.

Fines up to €2,500 or up to six months in prison will be included in the legislation for repeat offences.

It’s understood gardaí will give people an opportunity to comply with the legislation by first issuing the person with a “warning”.

The criminal offence only occurs if the person engages in prohibited conduct after this warning is issued.

There is also a requirement for gardai to maintain a record of the warning.