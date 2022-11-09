Gardaí to outline concerns about abortion safe access zone law

GARDAÍ WILL ENGAGE with individuals before any enforcement is taken under plans for safe access zones around clinics that provide abortion services.

However, gardaí will tell an Oireachtas committee today that from a policing perspective, it has a number of concerns around the new legislation.

The new law will designate a protest exclusion zone of 100 metres around all healthcare facilities, including those that provide abortion services.

In effect, this would introduce exclusion zones around all hospitals, GP practices and family planning clinics. It applies to any facility that can provide abortion services, not just ones that currently do so.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has previously said this will “protect the freedom to access termination of services without impediment and the privacy and dignity of women accessing health services, as well as the service providers, and their staff”.

Engagement before enforcement

Appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee, Anne Marie McMahon, Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security will say that An Garda Síochána welcomes the proportionate approach outlined in the Bill, as well as the proposed graduated response where it is intended that engagement with individuals will occur before any enforcement, which is similar to the approach taken to Covid-19 legislation.

The gardaí utilised a four ‘E’s approach (Engage, educate, encourage, enforce) during the pandemic, McMahon is expected to tell the committee, and that gardaí intend to adopt a similar approach with regard to the implementation of this legislation. However, she will highlight a number of areas of concern, from a policing perspective, to the committee, including the parameters of the safe access zones; the issue of warnings; what powers the gardaí will have; and the specific offence of harassment. “In relation to safe access zones, the difficulty from a policing perspective is the lack of clarity of a demarcation line on the limits of the zones in a practical sense.” “An Garda Síochána have concerns on the practicalities of warning given for a specific zone and this warning remaining in place for a zone in another part of the country. A fresh express warning in respect of each safe access zone would be more effective from a policing perspective,” the deputy commissioner will say. She will also say there is a practical issue in relation to issuing warnings in a crowd setting to individuals. She will say that An Garda Síochána would ask for consideration is given to the provision of a general or crowd warning, by way of signage or announcement by loud speaker. The proposed powers within the Bill “fall short of providing An Garda Síochána with an effective investigatory tool in the context of detentions or searches and seizures of evidence where suspected offences are serious in nature”, she will tell committee members. For example, in a situation where there is repetitive behaviour of intimidation or harassment of a service provider under the Bill, there is no power to detain individuals or to conduct searches as the proposed offences are summary in nature. She will suggest that the specific offence of harassment is reconsidered in the context of this Bill in light of the existing offence of harassment that is available under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and the existing proposed offence of harassment and stalking under the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022. Leinster House The gardaí has also raised an issue with one aspect of the proposed legislation which states that a safe access zones cannot be created within 100 metres of the Houses of the Oireachtas. While the gardaí said the purpose of the exception is clear, there could be unintended consequence, and the exception may require some rewording in the legislation. Concerns about the gardaí asking for individuals to voluntarily hand over their mobile phone that they may be using to take photos or film with. “Bearing in mind that the offences are summary in nature it is unclear as to what power the Gardaí have in terms of searching a phone device and the proportionality of any such search in regard it its intrusiveness into the right to privacy balanced against the gravity of the offences concerned (summary offences). “While there is a power of seizure, there is no power of search for a device for example if a person put the device in their pocket or bag. It is suggested that these matters are clarified,” said the gardaí. From a practical perspective, if a particular healthcare centre is being regularly targeted, such as the nineteen maternity hospitals, the gardái have suggested that it may be possible to erect signage or other markings to demarcate the relevant boundaries of the safe access zones. McMahon will tell the committee that the gardaí look forward to assisting the committee to ensure the Bill is “effective from an operational policing perspective”. Plans for exclusions zones around medical facilities were originally agreed by all three Government parties in the Programme for Government, with Donnelly saying he was “fully committed” to the plan. Eilís Mulroy, of the anti-abortion Pro-Life Campaign, has previously said the Government’s plan to introduce exclusion zones sets a “very dangerous precedent for denying freedom of expression and the right to peacefully assemble in public areas”. She described the proposals as “regressive and draconian”.