THE GOVERNMENT’S COMMUNICATION strategy around migration and further cuts to benefits for Ukrainians are to be discussed by the Cabinet Committee on Migration this afternoon.

It comes after “just under” 290 people were removed from an encampment outside the International Protection Office (IPO) on Mount Street during a multi-agency operation yesterday.

They have been relocated to alternative accommodation at Citywest and the Crooksling tented accommodation site.

Communication by government around migration has long been criticised both by opposition and from politicians within coalition parties.

It is understood that the meeting will discuss how to improve the dissemination of information, with a “variety of communication tools” to be discussed.

Government intends to push the message that ‘we need to help people’ and ‘we need a discussion’, with sources stating that there are concerns that the far-right are dictating the narrative.

The communications plan will also seek to outline Ireland’s international obligations and the application process for international protection applicants.

Accommodation and the country’s integration plan will also be discussed today.

Sources state they are keen to highlight that some 400,000 immigrants hold jobs in various sectors such as health, hospitality, tech, pharma, and reiterated that international protection applicants are only a fraction of those that are in the country.

This isn’t the first time the government has discussed rolling out a communications campaign.

Over a year ago, a senior officials group began drafting a communications plan to deal with the timing of the release of information safely to communities and local representatives.

The new communications plan was hoped to prevent future protests about the housing of refugees by providing more clarity to local areas and local politicians. However, no large-scale plan was launched.

Last February, TDs at the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) told the Secretary General of the Department of Integration that there was a lack of communication with communities about plans, which as a result, was eroding trust between elected representatives and the public.

In addition to improving communications, ministers will also discuss proposals to further cut the benefits for Ukrainian refugees.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys had signialled this could be in the cards when it was announced that new arrivals from Ukraine would get reduced payments and would be obliged to vacate state accommodation after 90 days.

In February she said government may move to cut social welfare for all Ukrainians in state-accommodation “down the road”.