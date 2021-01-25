Cabinet sub-committee on Covid to discuss quarantine and Level 5 restrictions

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE on Covid-19 is to discuss Level 5 restrictions, the situation in our hospitals, and travel restrictions that should be in place.

Officially, Level 5 restrictions are due to end after this week, but the Government has signalled repeatedly that they will be extended.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the RTÉ Brendan O’Connor programme on Saturday that there would be restrictions of some sort in place for at least the first six months of the year – though this doesn’t mean six months of lockdown.

The Cabinet sub-committee is also to discuss schools reopening. Martin said over the weekend that not all students would be back in school buildings by St Patrick’s Day.

The Department of Education is currently engaged in confidential talks with teachers’ unions to work towards allowing children with special educational needs returning to in-person learning.

Among other issues expected to be discussed today is mandatory quarantine for some people travelling into the country as fears about Covid variants grow.

As it stands, a private negative PCR test is required to be allowed to travel into Ireland – airlines can refuse people if their test results aren’t satisfactory.

Government is expected to discuss mandatory quarantine for those who do not have a negative PCR test result.

Some Ministers have raised concerns about mandatory quarantine; Tánaiste Leo Varadkar argued in the Dáil last week that many of the travellers are essential workers.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said on RTÉ Radio this morning that the measure wasn’t “draconian”, and criticised the Government for not taking action sooner.

Welcome & clear statement from @MaryLouMcDonald that mandatory 14 day quarantine is needed irrespective of test results. This is recognised as best-practice. We must do everything we can to tackle this pandemic. @ISAGCOVID19 — Aoife McLysaght (@aoifemcl) January 25, 2021

Hospitals

As of yesterday, there were 1,930 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 214 of which were in ICU and 436 of which are on advanced respiratory support. There were 44 additional hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

Over the weekend, Cork University Hospital appealed for volunteers to help ease pressure on its intensive care unit.

Chief Operations Officer for South-Southwest Hospital Group Dr Orla Healy told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that the hospital was under “particular pressure” due to a low number of ICU beds.

Before the pandemic, Cork University Hospital had a “relatively low” number of ICU beds, Dr Healy said – despite being one of the largest and busiest hospitals in the area and the range of ICU-bed dependencies at the hospital.

This, coupled with 150 nurses being out because of Covid-related absences – 13 of those ICU nurses – lead to the call at the weekend.

Over 70 doctors and nurses have been rostered for duty to cover the unit over the next few weeks, Dr Healy said.

“The situation is being managed, we have beds and we have equipment,” Dr Healy said.

Epidemiological situation

Yesterday, there were 1,378 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and 23 further deaths.

The median age of the cases confirmed yesterday was 39 years old, and 58% are under 45 years of age.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 61-99 years.