Sunday 24 January 2021
650 Covid-19 patients are receiving critical care, including 214 in ICU

HSE CEO Paul Reid said health teams are ‘battling to save lives’.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 24 Jan 2021
THERE ARE CURRENTLY 650 Covid-19 patients receiving levels of critical care in Irish hospitals.

HSE CEO Paul Reid this morning confirmed that 214 patients are in ICU and 436 people are on advanced respiratory support.

Reid said health teams “are battling to hold the levels of care that we value, and to save lives”.

“It’s not an emergency department crisis now, but it’s probably more critical than that,” he added.

Yesterday 77 more deaths and 1,910 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said restrictions will be in place for six months and schools may not reopen until March as Ireland battles the third wave of the virus.

