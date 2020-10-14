New restrictions: No visits to households allowed from tomorrow night, except for essential reasons

A NATIONWIDE RESTRICTION on visitors to households is to come into force from tomorrow night, Cabinet has agreed.

The advice that will be issued to people not to visit other households also applies to indoor settings and gardens, and exemptions will be made for compassionate grounds and essential reasons like childcare.

Level 3 allows for visitors from one other household, or no visitors at all. Previously, people had been permitted up to six visitors from one other household under Level 3.

Ministers met this evening in the wake of Northern Ireland’s decision to impose new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, which include closures of schools, pubs and restaurants.

Ministers are meeting tonight to discuss the latest surge in cases. Earlier, 1,095 new cases and five deaths were confirmed, with 1,217 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha