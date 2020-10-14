Coronavirus: Five deaths and 1,095 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 1,095 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 45,243*.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also this evening confirmed five further patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

There have been 1,835 deaths of patients with the disease in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today, analysis by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that:

529 are men, and 552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

There are 246 cases in Dublin, 185 in Meath, 128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, 30 of which are in ICU. There have been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said; “People must now make choices.

Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, 16,126 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, and 101,270 tests have been carried out in the past seven days.

Source: Covid-19 Data Hub

In Northern Ireland, 1,217 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours and four further deaths of patients with the disease have died – two in the last 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of 11 confirmed cases.