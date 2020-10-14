#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Five deaths and 1,095 new cases confirmed in Ireland

“This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play,” Dr Tony Holohan said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 111,587 Views 196 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5233081
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 1,095 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 45,243*.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also this evening confirmed five further patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

There have been 1,835 deaths of patients with the disease in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today, analysis by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that:

  • 529 are men, and 552 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • There are 246 cases in Dublin, 185 in Meath, 128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, 30 of which are in ICU. There have been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said; “People must now make choices.

Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, 16,126 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, and 101,270 tests have been carried out in the past seven days. 

graph tests Source: Covid-19 Data Hub

In Northern Ireland, 1,217 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours and four further deaths of patients with the disease have died – two in the last 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of 11 confirmed cases. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (196)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie