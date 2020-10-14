#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 1,217 cases - a record daily high

New restrictions announced by the Executive this morning will remain in place for four weeks.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 2:12 PM
35 minutes ago 7,584 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5233046
Image: PA
Image: PA

THERE HAVE BEEN 1,217  new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, its Department of Health has said.

Four further deaths of patients with the disease have died – two in the last 24 hours.

This morning the Northern Ireland Executive announced new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Schools will close for two weeks from Monday, while bars and restaurants will be forced to shut for four weeks.

Speaking to the Assembly this morning, First Minister Arlene Foster said the Executive appreciates this will be “difficult and worrying news” for a lot of people.

“The Executive has taken this decision because it is necessary, and we discussed the impacts in great detail. We do not take this step lightly. We want these measures to have two impacts.

“First, on the Covid transmission rates which must be turned down now, or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed. Second, we believe it marks a point where everyone, each and every one of us, can take stock and go back to the social distancing messaging. That is vitally important.”

Related Read

14.10.20 Explainer: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie