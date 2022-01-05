#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cabinet to discuss 'rampant' Omicron wave but no new restrictions expected

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters that “children do best when at school”.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 11:41 AM
Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A CABINET MEETING is underway that will discuss the “rampant” spread of Covid-19 but no further restrictions have been recommended by public health officials. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on his way into the Cabinet meeting that the government’s approach can be characterised as “steady as she goes” as he also praised the public’s response to the pandemic. 

Minister for Education Norma Foley said yesterday there was no rationale to delay tomorrow’s return of schools but unions have continued to express concern about the availability of teachers due to Covid-related absences. 

Speaking to reporters today, Martin said that “children do best when at school” and that this was the motivation behind the decision to proceed with the reopening of education. 

He added: “It’s been a long pandemic, we had Delta in autumn and now Omicron. And I think people responded very well indeed and I think that will be reflected. NPHET will meet on Thursday and we we’ll be steady as she goes now in relation to dealing with this.”

Also speaking outside Government Buildings, Transport leader and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he does not see any additional Covid-19 restrictions being put in place in the short term. 

Ryan, Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar met yesterday ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting. 

“The numbers are huge, the cases, but the critical numbers are the numbers in critical care and they have held relatively steady,” Ryan said today. 

With Omicron, we don’t know the exact medical facts yet, but it looks like it’s less virulent and people are not getting as sick. The numbers being so large there’ll still be a lot of hospitals beds taken up but I don’t expect further restrictions this week. And hopefully, if the modelling was correct, we should be close to the peak and numbers will start to come down we will be able to cope. 

It is expected that the government will seek to relax the self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated close contacts to ease pressure on services caused by people being unable to attend work

Ryan said today he feels it “makes sense” to have different self-isolation rules depending on someone’s vaccination status. 

4960 Michael McGrath Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Source: Leah Farrell

Also speaking outside Government Buildings, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said further restrictions are not expected follwoing today’s Cabinet meeting. 

“As of today the government does not have any indication that NPHET intend to bring forward additional restrictions on the economy or on society,” he said.

We recognise that Omicron is rampant at the moment. We’re all seeing the huge case numbers that have been reported every day. Thankfully, all of the indications are that the impact on the individual level is not as severe as Delta. But there is no room for complacency and we are watching and monitoring the situation in the hospitals very closely.  

McGrath said that “nobody knows for sure” when the peak of the Omicron wave would come and the government must remain “cautious and careful”.

Yesterday, an additional 21,302 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed

As of yesterday, 884 people were in hospital with the virus, up 80, with 90 in ICU, down 3. 

