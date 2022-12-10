Ahead of the return of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Coalition leaders to discuss reshuffle on Monday

COALITION LEADERS ARE due to meet on Monday evening where it is expected Cabinet reshuffle decisions will be discussed and possibly finalised.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday before Micheál Martin departs on Wednesday for his final European Summit as Taoiseach.

The role of Taoiseach and Tánaiste will rotate on Saturday 17 December, as will the Departments of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform between Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath.

The Green Party have indicated they are happy to keep their current briefs, with Green Party ministers – Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman – all likely to remain in their departments.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is one of the few ministers who has been told he will be remaining in position after the reshuffle.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this week that discussions around the Cabinet reshuffle and who would get which job had not yet taken place. He said he had listened to his party colleagues regarding the makeup of the new Cabinet, adding that he will take those views onboard.

It is expected that many who hold ministerial positions currently will remain around the Cabinet table, with some ministers merely swapping roles.

However, it is expected there will be more of a shake up in with the junior ministerial roles.

Much of the focus will be on the ministry that Martin decides to take on, with some stating that a straight swap with Varadkar into Enterprise would be the easiest transition.

Some Fianna Fáil TDs have said he may well opt for the Department of Foreign Affairs – despite some thinking it would spell an eventual end to his role as leader of the party given the time he would be out of the country.

Government sources have said all leaders want “a stable transition”, with no hiccups.

Speaking to reporters in Macroom yesterday, the Taoiseach said discussions around the reshuffle would take place closer to the day, where the party leaders will discuss the allocation of portfolios to ministers.

Proceedings next Saturday are expected to begin at around 10am, when Martin will announce that he has submitted his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.

A number of proposals for Taoiseach will be made, including the nomination of Leo Varadkar.A vote roll call will be held to determine the next Taoiseach.

Later in the day, once elected by Dáil Eireann, the new Taoiseach will be led out the front door of Leinster House where supporters and the media will be gathered, before being driven to Áras an Uachtaráin. New ministers will then get the call from the new Taoiseach about their new roles in Cabinet.