Varadkar to seek promises from ministers he appoints that they'll be seeking re-election

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR told Fine Gael politicians last night that he will be seeking commitments from those he appoints as ministers that they will run in the next general election.
A Cabinet reshuffle will take place this weekend when the role of Taoiseach and Tánaiste rotates on Saturday 17 December.
Varadkar told his parliamentary party last night he will be giving the formation of the new Government a lot of thought over coming days.
He said the Fine Gael ministers were performing very well and the current parliamentary party is the most talented he has been part of.
The Tánaiste said the decisions he will have to make are very difficult, but he told members that he would endeavour to make sure there is a meaningful role for all.
The speculation is there will be no major shake up around the Cabinet table and that the role of junior ministers is where the biggest changes will be seen.
There had also been talk of additional super-junior ministers, but sources state that the Government would be “roasted” by the public if new roles were to be created.
Along with Martin and Varadkar switching seats, the roles at the Departments of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform will also swap between Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath.
The Green Party have indicated they are happy to keep their current briefs, with Green Party ministers – Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman – all likely to remain in their departments.
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is one of the few ministers who has been told he will be remaining in position after the reshuffle.
Final discussions on the reshuffle will take place on Friday when the Taoiseach returns from the European Council summit on Friday.
