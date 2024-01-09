Cabinet to sign off on legislation to reduce social welfare rates for new Ukrainian arrivals

CABINET WILL SIGN off today on legislation to give effect to the Government decision taken before Christmas to reduce welfare payments for Ukrainians.

Under legislation, Ukrainians arriving into the country will receive the daily expense allowance of €38.80 per week, down from the current jobseekers’ rate of €232 per week.

Ministers agreed to the reduction in social welfare payments in December, along with a new 90-day limit for state accommodation for new arrivals, which is also set to come into effect.

The legislation being brought to Cabinet today by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will also require those receiving the new weekly payment to engage with the Department of Social Protection’s Public Employment Services (Intreo) where they will receive training and skills support to help them into employment.

The changes will only apply to new arrivals into Ireland, with the legislation set to come into effect in late January.

A Government spokesperson had previously confirmed that those who traveled over the Christmas period from 23 December to 8 January will not be impacted by the new changes and will not be classed as a new arrival.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the changes will bring Ireland more in line with the supports offered in other EU countries.

The Government believes the proposed changes will result in a fall off in the number of arrivals coming to Ireland, particularly from secondary countries, whereby Ukrainians arrive into the country have already been located in another EU country.

Separately, today’s Cabinet meeting – the first of the new year- will see Health Minister Stephen Donnelly bring a memo outlining how there was an 11% reduction in the number of people on hospital waiting lists for longer than 10-12 weeks.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will also bring a technical memo on the wording of the two referendums to be held in March on whether the Irish constitution should be changed to provide for a wider concept of family, and on whether to delete a reference to the role and duties of women in the home and replace it with a new article on carers.