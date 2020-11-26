#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 26 November 2020
Cabinet sub-committee to consider NPHET's Level 5 advice ahead of announcement

NPHET convened yesterday and finalised its advice for Government which the sub-committee will consider when it meets this afternoon.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 6:10 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE on Covid-19 will today consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about easing Level 5 restrictions ahead of a Government announcement tomorrow. 

NPHET convened yesterday and finalised its advice for Government which the sub-committee will consider today ahead of a full Cabinet meeting on Friday. 

The Government has already indicated that a phased approach to easing restrictions and reopening society will be taken in the lead-up to Christmas. 

A full Cabinet meeting is due to take place tomorrow with a nationwide address from Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected at around 6pm. 

It is expected that Level 5 restrictions – which have been in place since 22 October – will be lifted on 1 December and that the country will enter Level 3, with some modifications, next Wednesday. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated yesterday that retailers, gyms and hairdressers will be among those to reopen first. 

Varadkar said it was hoped that restrictions on household visits could be eased for up to two weeks to allow people visit their friends and family around Christmas time.  

“It is the government’s objective to have family dinner on Christmas Day as normal as possible, but it’s too early to make that call yet,” he said. 

“We want people to be able to meet their families and meet their friends over the Christmas period.

It is expected that museums, galleries and cinemas will reopen from 2 December under the Government’s planned exit from Level 5.

The third phase of the plan will allow household visits as well as travel between counties so that people can visit loved ones for Christmas. 

“We know people are going to do it anyway. So it’s better that we can provide for it in a safe way, the Tánaiste said yesterday. 

“Because we’ve got the virus down to much lower levels than in Northern Ireland or in Britain, we think we’ll be able to do that for a much longer period than the five or six days they’re talking about. We hope to be able to do it for something close to two weeks,” said Varadkar. 

The Government has yet to make any clear decision as to whether pubs and restaurants will be allowed reopen in December. 

Speaking yesterday, Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) accused the government and public health officials of penalising publicans without evidence of widespread transmission linked to these settings in Ireland.

“There is what I would have called a bias but I’m now beginning to believe is a vindictiveness in NPHET towards pubs,” he said.

NPHET, meanwhile, is likely to have given more cautious advice to Government. 

The trajectory of the virus had been on a downward trend until late last week when cases began to rise again, prompting concern from Public Health officials about an early reopening of society in early December. 

The Department of Health yesterday evening confirmed 269 more cases of Covid-19 and six further deaths. 

