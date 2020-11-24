#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 November 2020
Coronavirus: Six deaths and 226 new cases confirmed in Ireland

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 5:51 PM
40 minutes ago 28,336 Views 78 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5277253
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further six people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

The number of people in this country with coronavirus who have died now stands at 2,028.

A further 226 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 70,930.

As of 2pm today, 292 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 36 were in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The nationwide 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is 107.8. The higest rate per 100,000 is in Donegal (240) and the lowest is in Wexford (36.7).

Of the cases notified today:

  • 115 are men and 109 are women
  • 56% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 42 years old
  • 64 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 are in 16 other counties

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

