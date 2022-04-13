#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 April 2022
Cabinet to discuss VAT cut on energy bills and fuel allowance extension

Targeted supports for those on fuel allowance will mean an additional three weeks payment.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 6:00 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CABINET IS EXPECTED to sign off on additional measures to help with the rising cost of living.

Households will receive an additional three weeks payment of the fuel allowance while the VAT on gas and electricity is set to be temporarily cut from 13.5% to 9%.

Targeted supports for those on fuel allowance will mean an additional three weeks payment worth €99 in one lump sum.

The three coalition leaders met with the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on Monday evening to finalise measures. 

The Government is hoping that the VAT cut will offset the planned increase in the carbon tax.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that the measures that Government will discuss today “will more than make up, if not be far in excess of, the amounts that would have been raised up in terms of the carbon tax or the impacts of the carbon tax, so we’re fulfilling that commitment”.

Martin described a “unique set of circumstances”, including a “once-in-a-century pandemic creating its own inflationary cycle”, and now a war in Ukraine, which he described as “adding very significantly to the already increasing energy crisis”.

“In that context we want to engage with the social partners.

“We believe we need to look at a more medium-term approach to how we should respond to these unique set of circumstances whilst protecting the essence of our economy, the essential pillars of our economy, which have been growing strong as we emerge from the pandemic,” he said.

He added: “I’ve been very consistent that we cannot entirely deal with or respond 100% to all of the increases that have happened as a result of the pandemic and as a result of the war.”

Martin said two billion euro has been allocated to a range of measures, including reducing transport costs, medicine costs and waiving school-leaving certificate fees.

Asked why not make more than a 9% reduction in VAT on energy, the Taoiseach said: “There are limits to what you can do because VAT is quite complex – in contrast to a lot of the comments that were made in the Dail, it’s a far more complex arena now than simply saying to go to zero”.

Apart from the cost of living measures, Cabinet will also receive a detailed update on the humanitarian response to Ukrainian refugees, including an update on accommodation capacity and the use of tent camps, arenas and the Citywest complex.

