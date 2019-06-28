This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 June, 2019
Man electrocuted after trying to retrieve drone from power line

The incident caused power to be suspended in the Cabinteely area of Dublin.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 28 Jun 2019, 10:19 PM
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

A MAN WAS electrocuted in Dublin yesterday evening while trying to retrieve a drone from overhead electricity cables. 

The incident, which led to customers being left without power in the Cabinteely area, saw the man attempt to retrieve his drone from where it was stuck on a power line in a south Dublin park. 

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that the man was suffering from burns and was treated by ambulance staff. 

On Twitter, they warned people to never go near ESB electricity cables.

The power line involved in the incident was a 10,000-volt line.

Following the incident, power supply in the Cabinteely and surrounding areas had to be temporarily suspended. On Twitter, ESB said that the supply was only interrupted for a “short period” and apologised to customers. 

In a statement issued today and reported by RTÉ, ESB advised people to never attempt to “recover anything that is in contact with electricity wires, or near them, because electricity can jump gaps”.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

