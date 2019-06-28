Man electrocuted after trying to retrieve drone from power line

A MAN WAS electrocuted in Dublin yesterday evening while trying to retrieve a drone from overhead electricity cables.

The incident, which led to customers being left without power in the Cabinteely area, saw the man attempt to retrieve his drone from where it was stuck on a power line in a south Dublin park.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that the man was suffering from burns and was treated by ambulance staff.

On Twitter, they warned people to never go near ESB electricity cables.

The power line involved in the incident was a 10,000-volt line.

Firefighter/Paramedics from Dun Laoghaire responded with @LoughlinstwnNAS to a person suffering from burns after being electrocuted trying to retrieve a drone in a South Dublin park. @ESBNetworks have confirmed that it was a 10kV line. NEVER EVER attempt to go near ESB cables. pic.twitter.com/LUchIYxxqF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2019 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

Following the incident, power supply in the Cabinteely and surrounding areas had to be temporarily suspended. On Twitter, ESB said that the supply was only interrupted for a “short period” and apologised to customers.

In a statement issued today and reported by RTÉ, ESB advised people to never attempt to “recover anything that is in contact with electricity wires, or near them, because electricity can jump gaps”.