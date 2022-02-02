Gardaí appeal for info after 66 incidents of telephone cable theft in recent months

More than 1,500 households have had their services disrupted due to cable thefts.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING 66 incidents of telephone cable theft in the past six months with the “vast majority” of the incidents taking place in Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and Meath.

Investigating officers are appealing for information from the public regarding the thefts of the cable, which is being targeted for the copper contained within the cable itself.

Gardaí say the incidents have resulted in significant financial loss to Eir and have also greatly impacted the public due to telephone and internet service outages.

The thefts have primarily occurred in rural areas and when the cables are removed it can take two to three days to restore services to affected households.

A garda spokesperson said more than 1,500 households have had their services disrupted due to thefts of this nature nationwide.

“This crime has a detrimental effect on older, more vulnerable individuals living in rural communities as the loss of a phone service can significantly impact on their ability to access emergency services, medical alarm services and other supports,” the police force said in a statement.

Sgt Michael Duffy, Crime Prevention Office for Cavan/Monaghan Division said, “An Garda Síochána wish to advise that works on telephone cables do not take place during the hours of darkness and that if the public notice activity on telephone cables at night they should treat this as unusual and make contact with their local Garda Station or call 999”.

He added, “These cables are located over ground on telephone poles and following these thefts cable casings are often left behind. Where a member of the public observes discarded casings they are urged to also make contact with their local Garda station as this information could be beneficial to this investigation”.

Investigators are also liaising with metal dealers and are appealing to them if they are approached to buy significant amounts of copper cable or copper in unusual circumstances they should make contact with the gardaí.

An incident room has been set up at Carrickmacross Garda Station and anyone with information can make contact with them on 042-9690190 or via their local Garda Station.