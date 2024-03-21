Britain's Queen Camilla meets Michelle O'Neill (and a baby) on solo trip to Northern Ireland

BRITAIN’S QUEEN CAMILLA met with leaders of the newly resurrected Northern Irish government during an official visit without King Charles.

Camilla has embarked on the two day trip on her own as doctors have recommended Charles suspends public engagements while receiving treatment.

Buckingham Palace confirmed back in February that the 75-year-old British king had been diagnosed with cancer.

The British royals last visited Northern Ireland together in 2023 during the political stalemate in Stormont.

Camilla met recently appointed First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at an event commemorating World Poetry Day in Hillsborough Castle.

The recently crowned British queen told Michelle O’Neill at the poetry gathering that Charles sent her his “very, very best wishes” and informed the First Minister that Charles was disappointed to miss out on the festivities.

“I sent my regards to the King in terms of his health, and wished him well and also to the Princess of Wales,” Michelle later told crowds.

Britain's Queen Camilla meets with First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Camilla also shared that Charles was in good spirits while visiting businesses on Lisburn Road this afternoon.

“He’s doing very well …. he was very disappointed he couldn’t come,” Camilla told a staff member from the Arcadia deli, who presented her with a get well card for the British monarch.

Camilla also visited Knotts Bakery, where she was charmed by the owner’s young son Fitz Corrie.

The toddler even donned his best tuxedo for the special occasion.

Camilla joked that he had “stolen her thunder” amid the highly anticipated visit.

Baby smiles in Belfast bakery today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Charles would carry out State business and official paperwork as usual during treatment.

Doctors decided to run further tests on the monarch after examining him during a routine prostrate procedure.

Additional reporting by Press Association