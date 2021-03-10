Call for adoptees to get birth certs before 'more people die without meeting their family'

SINN FÉIN HAS called on the government to back a proposal by the party that would allow adopted people to access their birth certificates, saying this needs to be done as a matter of urgency.

The Civil Registration Amendment Bill 2021 is set to be debated in the Dáil later today.

The Cabinet agreed yesterday that the government would not oppose the Bill, but it is still planning to publish its own legislation on the issue in the coming weeks.

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on children, said the government could support her party’s proposed legislation and still bring forward wider legislation at a later date.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie ahead of today’s debate, Funchion said: “I don’t understand why they wouldn’t support this given that this is something that they’ve said themselves they want to do, and it doesn’t hinder them from bringing forward wider legislation.”

Funchion said Sinn Féin’s Bill is “just the first step” as it would allow adopted people the right to get their birth certs, and that the government’s legislation could allow access to other records related to a person’s early years.

The Bill being debated today proposes amending the Civil Registration Act 2004.

Funchion said she has received wide support for the Bill from other opposition parties, noting that some have proposed similar legislation themselves – a similar Bill was introduced by Labour in the Seanad last Friday.

However, she said TDs in the government have expressed “mixed views” on the legislation being debated today.

“This is actually a very easy piece of legislation, it literally amends another piece of legislation so it’s very straightforward. And we think it would be an important first step, first of all, to allow people legal access to their birth certs,” Funchion said.

“Second of all, it would demonstrate that [the government] are serious about dealing with these issues and actually taking action, and not just constantly talking about it or constantly apologising or constantly being shocked, which we always seem to be hearing,” Funchion said of recent developments.

“We’ve heard from the government – not just this government, but previous governments – that they were bringing forward legislation related to tracing and information, but that hasn’t happened,” she added.

‘Distress’

Speaking about Sinn Féin’s Bill, adoption rights campaigner Susan Lohan said: “Anything which gives adopted people speedy access to their own birth certs should be welcomed.”

Lohan, co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance, said “the beauty” of the Bill is its “simplicity”.

Under the proposed legislation, an adopted person could request access to their birth cert via the General Registrar’s Office.

“Birth certs are public documents and the subject of a particular cert should be accommodated in obtaining it without delay,” Lohan told TheJournal.ie.

She said the government might be planning “shiny, new legislation in April but we don’t yet know if it will be fit for purpose or not”.

“Even if it is fit for purpose, it will take some months to enact, and how many parents and adopted people will die in the interim without ever having had the chance to meet?,” Lohan said.

The government has come under renewed pressure in recent months to enact long-awaited tracing and information legislation, particularly after the publication of the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in January.

Campaigners have expressed the need to introduce legislation as a matter of urgency given the age of many survivors.

“Survivors have spoken of their deep distress at the current unfair system which refuses to give them access to their own records,” Funchion said.

“They have expressed time and again how current processes see their requests delayed and refused, when they are simply seeking fundamental information about their own lives.”

‘Really ambitious plans’

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said the government “recognises that there is an urgent need for a comprehensive piece of legislative to ensure that all persons seeking their origins can access all necessary records”.

“On publication of the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation, the government made a commitment to bring forward fresh legislative proposals on information and tracing. This work is well underway and the minister expects to have Heads of Bill ready for pre-legislative scrutiny in the coming weeks.”

They added that the government proposals “will address a comprehensive range of related issues, including access to birth certs and files containing birth and early life information and to medical information, a robust statutory basis for information and tracing services, and safeguarding of relevant records”.

A government spokesperson confirmed yesterday that it will not be opposing the Sinn Féin Bill stating that it deserves to have full consideration at Committee Stage.

However, they highlighted that intensive work has been ongoing as regards the government’s own legislation on the same matter, adding that the proposed Sinn Fein legislation does not address some of the key issues such as early life information.

The spokesperson said government legislation on the same issue would be brought forward in the coming weeks.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie recently, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the heads of a Bill on tracing and information are due to be ready at the end of March, a timeframe he described as “really ambitious“.

“For a major piece of legislation, that is the system moving far quicker than it ever does, and the Attorney General is giving us great support there.”

O’Gorman said, as part of its response to the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission, the government is also “looking to get the redress elements done as quickly as possible as well, but also learning from the mistakes that were made in previous redress schemes”.

“So I’m very conscious of the State having failed survivors in the past, and certainly my focus is to try and get these different resolutions implemented as quickly as possible, particularly because of the age group of many survivors, they need these solutions as quickly as possible,” O’Gorman said.

Illegal adoptions

O’Gorman has also asked the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection to “consider the very significant complexities and challenges, including the deep ethical issues” which arise in relation to the issue of illegal birth registrations.

O’Gorman made the request of Professor Conor O’Mahony on foot of the publication of an independent review report into illegal adoptions.

The review found a significant number of files with “suspicious” markers within the sample examined, with the report estimating that between 5,500 and 20,000 files may have similar issues within the wider archives.

It has recommended against an inquiry being held, but O’Gorman yesterday acknowledged “significant concerns” remain.

The review was commissioned by the then-Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, following Tusla’s confirmation in early 2018 that it had found evidence of illegal birth registrations in the files of the St Patrick’s Guild adoption society, years after the issue was initially flagged.

As part of this review, Tusla and the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) separately examined records from more than 30 agencies, under the oversight of an independent reviewer. These agencies included adoption societies, nursing homes and boarded-out records. Between them, both agencies examined a total of 1,496 records.

In a statement released yesterday, O’Gorman said: “Neither AAI nor Tusla was able to identify a unique marker which was suggestive of incorrect birth registration, similar to that found in the St Patrick Guild’s cases.

“While the sampling review of the files did identify some potential markers or wording suggestive of markers, both agencies reported that they were unable to establish clear evidence of incorrect birth registrations.”

However, he added that “significant concerns remain about the practice of illegal birth registrations”.

O’Gorman also noted that, in the opinion of the independent reviewer, “it is unlikely that a more comprehensive review of records would provide clear information relating to the existence of markers or wording suggestive of markers and the degree to which they may potentially be linked to incorrect birth registrations”.

With reporting by Christina Finn