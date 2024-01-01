Quiz: Can you name these Irish towns from above?

Advertisement
IF YOU WERE a bird who had travelled all over Ireland, gazing upon the urban areas below, this quiz would probably be a breeze.

However, you’re not – or it’s very unlikely that you are, at least – and that’s where the challenge lies.

Let’s test your knowledge of Irish towns…

Google Maps
Enniscorthy
Gorey

Dunmore East
Athboy
Google Maps
Rosslare Harbour
Tubbercurry

Athlone
Birr
Google Maps
Tramore
Dungarvan

Cashel
Navan
Google Maps
Dundalk
Trim

Malahide
Drogheda
Google Maps
Sligo
Carrick-on-Shannon

Sixmilebridge
Tuam
Google Maps
Portrush
Ballycastle

Cobh
Letterkenny
Google Maps
Sligo
Galway

Dingle
Doolin
Google Maps
Gorey
Bray

Derry
Shannon
Google Maps
Dungannon
Newry

Monaghan
Carrickmacross
Google Maps
Tullow
Nenagh

Virginia
Castlerea
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are some type of all-seeing, all-knowing being
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a cartographer (maybe a beginner one, but still)
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're not a stranger to an Irish staycation, but maybe you need a few more
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
I'll be listening to Google Maps instead of you on our next road trip
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Let's start over: so this is Ireland...
Share your result:

