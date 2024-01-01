Quiz: Can you name these Irish towns from above?

IF YOU WERE a bird who had travelled all over Ireland, gazing upon the urban areas below, this quiz would probably be a breeze.

However, you’re not – or it’s very unlikely that you are, at least – and that’s where the challenge lies.

Let’s test your knowledge of Irish towns…

Google Maps Enniscorthy Gorey

Dunmore East Athboy Google Maps Rosslare Harbour Tubbercurry

Athlone Birr Google Maps Tramore Dungarvan

Cashel Navan Google Maps Dundalk Trim

Malahide Drogheda Google Maps Sligo Carrick-on-Shannon

Sixmilebridge Tuam Google Maps Portrush Ballycastle

Cobh Letterkenny Google Maps Sligo Galway

Dingle Doolin Google Maps Gorey Bray

Derry Shannon Google Maps Dungannon Newry

Monaghan Carrickmacross Google Maps Tullow Nenagh

Virginia Castlerea Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are some type of all-seeing, all-knowing being Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're a cartographer (maybe a beginner one, but still) Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're not a stranger to an Irish staycation, but maybe you need a few more Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! I'll be listening to Google Maps instead of you on our next road trip Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Let's start over: so this is Ireland... Share your result: Share