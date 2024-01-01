Quiz: Can you name these Irish towns from above?

IF YOU WERE a bird who had travelled all over Ireland, gazing upon the urban areas below, this quiz would probably be a breeze.
However, you’re not – or it’s very unlikely that you are, at least – and that’s where the challenge lies.
Let’s test your knowledge of Irish towns…
Google Maps
Enniscorthy
Gorey
Dunmore East
Athboy
Google Maps
Rosslare Harbour
Tubbercurry
Athlone
Birr
Google Maps
Tramore
Dungarvan
Cashel
Navan
Google Maps
Dundalk
Trim
Malahide
Drogheda
Google Maps
Sligo
Carrick-on-Shannon
Sixmilebridge
Tuam
Google Maps
Portrush
Ballycastle
Cobh
Letterkenny
Google Maps
Sligo
Galway
Dingle
Doolin
Google Maps
Gorey
Bray
Derry
Shannon
Google Maps
Dungannon
Newry
Monaghan
Carrickmacross
Google Maps
Tullow
Nenagh
Virginia
Castlerea
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are some type of all-seeing, all-knowing being
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a cartographer (maybe a beginner one, but still)
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're not a stranger to an Irish staycation, but maybe you need a few more
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
I'll be listening to Google Maps instead of you on our next road trip
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Let's start over: so this is Ireland...
