Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Canadian police find body of man suspected of abducting and killing his six and 11 year-old daughters

The 44-year-old became a wanted man when he disappeared on 8 July.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 7:02 AM
1 hour ago 5,921 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5155369
Investigators in a driveway at a house where the body of Martin Carpentier was found
Image: Jacques Boissinot/PA Images
Investigators in a driveway at a house where the body of Martin Carpentier was found
Image: Jacques Boissinot/PA Images

CANADIAN POLICE HAVE found the body of a man suspected of abducting and killing his two daughters, following a two-week manhunt.

The remains of Martin Carpentier were found at about 7pm in the area of Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec, not far from where the bodies of Romy and Norah – aged six and 11 — were discovered in a forest on 11 July.

“According to initial findings, he took his own life,” the force said in a tweet.

The 44-year-old – who was separated from the girls’ mother – became a wanted man when he disappeared on 8 July.

Since then, a major ground-and-air search had combed the wooded region 40 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

Carpentier’s car was found, having apparently rolled several times. When police arrived on the scene shortly after the accident, they found the vehicle empty.

The bodies of the two girls were found a few days later. The autopsy results were not revealed, and their father’s motive remains a mystery.

Quebec provincial minister Francois Legault said he was “overwhelmed” by the “national tragedy”.

© – AFP 2020

