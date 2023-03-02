Advertisement

Thursday 2 March 2023
Garda Press Office Image of the seizures.
# Seizure
Cannabis herb worth €300,000 and firearms among seizures made during Dublin area searches
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.
1 hour ago

CANNABIS HERB WORTH around €300,000 and seven suspected firearms were among seizures made by gardaí during searches in the Dublin area this week.

Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit and Crumlin Uniform Units carried out five searches in the Dublin area

These searches resulted in the seizure €300,000 of cannabis herb, €12,000 in cash, seven suspected firearms, a Rolex watch, and €8,000 in Prize Bonds.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo further analysis, while the suspected firearms will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit.

No arrests have been made at this time but a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
