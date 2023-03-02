Cannabis herb worth €300,000 and firearms among seizures made during Dublin area searches

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
CANNABIS HERB WORTH around €300,000 and seven suspected firearms were among seizures made by gardaí during searches in the Dublin area this week.
Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit and Crumlin Uniform Units carried out five searches in the Dublin area
These searches resulted in the seizure €300,000 of cannabis herb, €12,000 in cash, seven suspected firearms, a Rolex watch, and €8,000 in Prize Bonds.
The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo further analysis, while the suspected firearms will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit.
No arrests have been made at this time but a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
