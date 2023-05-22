Advertisement

The herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Port.
# Organised Crime
Man arrested in relation to seizure of €2.8m worth of cannabis at Dublin Port
The drugs were discovered after a van arrived from France was stopped and searched at Dublin Port.
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after over €2.8m worth of cannabis was seized at Dublin Port. 

142kgs of herbal cannabis was discovered by Revenue officers during a routine operation earlier today. 

The seizure was made after the officers stopped and searched a van arrived from France. 

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. 

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations into organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of drugs. 

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295,” a spokesperson said. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
