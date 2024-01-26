Advertisement
Herbal cannabis seizure made today Revenue
Seizure

Cannabis with a value of close to €1.2 million found in parcels in Dublin

The seizure was made with the assistance of detector dog Milo.
15 minutes ago

CLOSE TO 60 kilograms of herbal cannabis was discovered at a premises in Dublin today.

The drugs have an estimated value of close to €1.2 million and were found by Revenue officers examining parcels at a Dublin address.

The seizure was made with the assistance of detector dog Milo.

The parcels that the drugs were found in had originated from Croatia and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

In a separate incident yesterday, Revenue officers seized over 195,000 cigarettes in Dublin.

Then in a follow-up intelligence led operation, a further 345,600 cigarettes were seized at a separate premises in Dublin.

The illicit cigarettes were branded ‘Sobraine’ and ‘Dunhill’ and had a combined estimated value of almost €453,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of close to €356,500.

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said these seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

The spokesperson added that any businesses or members of the public who have any information can contact Revenue “in confidence” on 1800 295 295.

