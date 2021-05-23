#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 23 May 2021
Man charged after gardaí seize €77,000 worth of cannabis in Roscommon

During the course of a search, gardaí discovered a “sophisticated” cannabis growhouse.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 May 2021, 11:26 AM
55 minutes ago 2,125 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS been charged after the seizure of a large amount of cannabis in Co Roscommon.

Approximately €77,000 worth of cannabis was seized during a search operation at a residential property in Castleplunket.

During the course of the search yesterday morning, gardaí discovered a “sophisticated” cannabis growhouse on the grounds of the property.

The value of the suspected cannabis plants recovered by gardaí is approximately €56,800. Gardaí also seized approximately €20,000 worth of cannabis. In total, €76,800 worth of cannabis was recovered (pending analysis).

A man in his early 40s was arrested yesterday and charged last night.

He was released on bail and is due to appear before Castlerea District Court ar 11.30am on Friday 18 June.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

