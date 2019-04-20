Two to appear in court over seizure of €1.3m worth of cannabis in Waterford

TWO MEN WILL appear before Waterford District Court this morning charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants in Co Waterford earlier this week.

The two, who are Vietnamese nationals aged 32 and 43, were arrested after €1.6m worth of cannabis was discovered at what investigators have described as a “substantial” grow house.

The grow house was discovered at an industrial premises in the Waterford Airport Business Park during an intelligence-led operation at around 6pm on Thursday.

Initial estimates put the seizure at €800,000, but following a full examination of the site, gardaí confirmed that a total of 1644 cannabis plants were seized with a potential street value of more than €1.3m.

The two men are expected to appear in court at 9.30am today.

