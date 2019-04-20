This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two to appear in court over seizure of €1.3m worth of cannabis in Waterford

The drugs were seized from a grow house on Thursday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 2,606 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4600521
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MEN WILL appear before Waterford District Court this morning charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants in Co Waterford earlier this week.

The two, who are Vietnamese nationals aged 32 and 43, were arrested after €1.6m worth of cannabis was discovered at what investigators have described as a “substantial” grow house.

The grow house was discovered at an industrial premises in the Waterford Airport Business Park during an intelligence-led operation at around 6pm on Thursday.

Initial estimates put the seizure at €800,000, but following a full examination of the site, gardaí confirmed that a total of 1644 cannabis plants were seized with a potential street value of more than €1.3m.

The two men are expected to appear in court at 9.30am today.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie