Friday 19 April, 2019
Cannabis worth €800,000 seized after 'substantial' grow house found at Waterford industrial estate

The seizure was made at around 6pm last night.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Apr 2019, 1:02 PM
36 minutes ago 1,738 Views 2 Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED around €800,000 worth of cannabis after discovering what investigators have described as a “substantial” grow house in Co Waterford.

The grow house was discovered at an industrial premises in the Waterford Airport Business Park during an intelligence-led operation at around 6pm last night.

Around 1,000 cannabis plants at various stages of growth were seized during a search of the premises under warrant.

Two Vietnamese men aged 32 and 43 were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Tramore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

