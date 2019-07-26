This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 26 July, 2019
Cannabis worth over €50,000 seized at Dublin airport

An intelligence-led operation lead to the seizure of over 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis yesterday afternoon.

By Conor McCrave Friday 26 Jul 2019, 11:34 AM
Seizure at Dublin airport.
Image: Revenue
CANNABIS WITH A street value of €57,000 has been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport. 

An intelligence-led operation lead to the seizure of over 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis yesterday afternoon. 

The drugs were discovered with the help of detector dog Luca, prompting officers to stop and search checked baggage of a 27-year-old UK national who was travelling to Barcelona in Spain. 

The operation is part of the ongoing work targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Luca Luca working with customs officers. Source: Revenue

If businesses or members of the public have any information on drug smuggling, they are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295. 

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution. 

