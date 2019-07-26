Cannabis worth over €50,000 seized at Dublin airport

CANNABIS WITH A street value of €57,000 has been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport.

An intelligence-led operation lead to the seizure of over 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis yesterday afternoon.

The drugs were discovered with the help of detector dog Luca, prompting officers to stop and search checked baggage of a 27-year-old UK national who was travelling to Barcelona in Spain.

The operation is part of the ongoing work targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Luca working with customs officers. Source: Revenue

If businesses or members of the public have any information on drug smuggling, they are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.