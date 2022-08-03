Second arrest made over 2019 death of Caoimhin Cassidy (18) in Derry

File photo of police in the North on duty.

POLICE IN THE North said they have arrested a second person in relation to the death of Caoimhin Cassidy in Creggan, Derry, three years ago.

On Saturday 1 June 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.

It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

IN a statement, the PSNI said detectives arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter and he is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave’s Serious Crime Suite. As part of their investigation, detectives also carried out a search at an address in the Galliagh area today.

Last month, a 31-year-old man was arrested, also on suspicion of manslaughter, and was later released unconditionally.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the Senior Investigating Officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “It is three years since Caoimhin died, and our investigation into what happened continues. We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.

“On that basis, we believe there are people within the community who can help us with our investigation. I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who has information to do the right thing and tell us what you know.”