Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

Second arrest made over 2019 death of Caoimhin Cassidy (18) in Derry

Caoimhin Cassidy died three years ago.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,728 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5832031
File photo of police in the North on duty.
Image: PA
File photo of police in the North on duty.
File photo of police in the North on duty.
Image: PA

POLICE IN THE North said they have arrested a second person in relation to the death of Caoimhin Cassidy in Creggan, Derry, three years ago.

On Saturday 1 June 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.

It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

IN a statement, the PSNI said detectives arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter and he is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave’s Serious Crime Suite. As part of their investigation, detectives also carried out a search at an address in the Galliagh area today.

Last month, a 31-year-old man was arrested, also on suspicion of manslaughter, and was later released unconditionally.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the Senior Investigating Officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “It is three years since Caoimhin died, and our investigation into what happened continues. We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.

“On that basis, we believe there are people within the community who can help us with our investigation. I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who has information to do the right thing and tell us what you know.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie