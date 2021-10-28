Eight in ten people want Capel Street fully pedestrianised, survey finds

EIGHT IN TEN people would like to see Capel Street in Dublin City Centre fully pedestrianised, a new survey on the future of the street has shown.

Over the course of the summer Dublin City Council (DCC) put in place a number of measures on Capel Street and Parliament Street to facilitate outdoor dining and city reopening, creating 1,300 square metres of extra public space.

These measures included making a section of the street traffic-free and also installing numerous buildouts, which provide space for restaurants and hospitality businesses to operate on a seven day basis.

Capel Street and Parliament Street were closed to vehicles on weekend evenings since the middle of June as part of a trial by Dublin City Council.

In August, the Council launched a three-week public consultation on the traffic-free trial of the two streets.

Almost 7,000 people responded to Dublin City Council’s survey, which has been published this week, with 79% of people outlining that they want the entire street to be traffic-free.

94% of respondents said Capel Street being traffic-free significantly improved their experience of the street.

The majority of respondents (87%) said they would like to see a traffic-free arrangement for Parliament Street, with a further 7% preferring the street to be reduced to one lane.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Despite significant support for pedestrianisation of the streets, Dublin City Council has said further considerations on the impact of such a change is required.

“It is clear that from the residents, businesses and general public that there is a strong desire to see a change from the current traffic arrangements to new arrangements with less traffic,” the council said.

However, it added: “These options will have an effect on residents, businesses and traffic in the area, so a more detailed assessment on potential measures is required.”