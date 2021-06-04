Several Dublin streets to close to vehicles on weekend evenings for 'traffic-free' trial

TWO DUBLIN STREETS, as well as sections of several other surrounding streets, are closing to vehicles on weekend evenings as part of a “traffic-free” trial.

Dublin City Council has confirmed plans that Parliament Street and Capel Street will be made traffic-free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings between 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

The trial starts next weekend on Friday 11 June and runs for six weeks.

Local diversions are to be put in place for buses that usually serve Parliament Street.

The 69, 79, 79a and 860 routes typically stop on the street, which runs perpendicular between the quays and City Hall.

Across the bridge, Capel Street is also closing to traffic during the weekend trial, while the section of it between Parnell Street and Ryders Row is closing to all vehicular traffic from 7am next Friday.

“There will be no disruption to LUAS services and access for local residents will be maintained,” the Council said.

On the north side, several additional streets will be partly traffic-free under the trial, including Parnell Street from Ryders Row to Capel Street and Little Britain Street from Campbell’s Court to Capel Street.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Mary Street will be traffic-free between Jervice Lane Upper to Capel Street, as well as Mary Street Little from Anglesea Row to Capel Street and Mary’s Abbey from Aran Street to Capel Street.

Strand Street and Strand Street Little are included from Jervis Street and Aran Street respectively to Capel Street.

In Temple Bar, Essex Gate will be traffic-free from Exchange Street to Parliament Street, and Essex Street East from Sycamore Street to Parliament Street.