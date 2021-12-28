#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Advertisement

Man dies after car and bus collide in Wicklow

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal collision.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 9:10 AM
5 minutes ago 731 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641475
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a bus in Co Wicklow.

The collision happened at approximately 9.50pm yesterday on the M11 at Ballynabarney.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

The main M11 Southbound lane between junction 16 and 17 is currently closed with local diversions in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal collision and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie