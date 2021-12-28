Man dies after car and bus collide in Wicklow

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a bus in Co Wicklow.

The collision happened at approximately 9.50pm yesterday on the M11 at Ballynabarney.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

The main M11 Southbound lane between junction 16 and 17 is currently closed with local diversions in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal collision and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.